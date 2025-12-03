Murphy: Trump ‘Focused on Racial Purification of the Country’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump was “focused on racial purification of the country.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Let me just start on the president’s comments on Somalia the last two days, which I think you really have to go back over 100 years to find something like that being said by an American president, maybe Andrew Johnson, maybe some others. I mean, I just want to take a second to note that this is as vile racism as we’ve probably heard from the commander in chief in a very, very long time.”

Murphy said, “When he talks that way about immigrants to this country, it has real life consequences. Those people’s lives become in jeopardy when their neighbors come to the conclusion that if the president tells them that Somali immigrants are a threat, well, they must be a threat. You know, the president, you know, seems to have a really narrow focus these days. He’s focused on getting rich. He’s focused on racial purification of the country, and he’s focused on this ballroom. That seems to be what he works on every single day. None of that has to do with protecting the country or lowering costs.”

