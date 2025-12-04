Dem Rep. Goldman: Biden FBI Didn’t Mess Up by Not Getting Pipe Bomb Suspect That ‘Dreadful’ Trump FBI Did

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that the FBI is “doing such a poor job, because they’re so focused on the politics of everything, they’re not focused on the safety and security of the American people. And that is what is missing. That’s what we’re losing through this dreadful FBI.” And also stated that the Biden administration didn’t do a poor job by not being able to arrest any suspects in the 2021 pipe bomb plantings.

Host Jen Psaki asked, “Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, though, also say that the evidence used to arrest the alleged pipe bomber was, quote, collecting dust under the Biden DOJ. You have a role in oversight of the Justice Department. Do you have any belief or view that there was anything mishandled by the Biden administration while this investigation was ongoing?”

Goldman answered, “I don’t even think their allegations are anything was mishandled. It’s just the unfortunate reality is that this Department of Justice cannot help but make everything political. It’s terrific if they got the pipe bomber, excellent investigative work. They should be proud of that. But why does it have anything to do with Joe Biden? Why is everything chest thumping and this and that and that? Just do your job. Do your job. But the problem is, that, in pretty much every other case, Kash Patel is not doing his job, which is why morale in the FBI is unbelievably low, why people are miserable there, and why they are doing such a poor job, because they’re so focused on the politics of everything, they’re not focused on the safety and security of the American people. And that is what is missing. That’s what we’re losing through this dreadful FBI.”

