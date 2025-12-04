Dem Sen. Peters: Affordable Care Act Tax Credits Ensure ‘It Was Affordable’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said that the Democrats want to keep what’s in place with the Affordable Care Act with the “tax credits to make sure that it was affordable.”

Peters said, “[G]ood-faith negotiations aren’t done on television. They’re done with folks who are sincere about making sure that we can have affordable health care for every American, who believes that that is a right. That’s where Democrats have been. That’s where we always have been. That’s the very focus of the Affordable Care Act. We know Republicans have talked about that they have a concept of a plan. President Trump has been saying, I don’t know for how many years now, that he has a concept. I think he has a concept of a concept, is what he has said. So, Republicans have never publicly even mentioned any idea of what a plan is.”

He continued, “Clearly, the Democratic plan is what’s in place now with the Affordable Care Act. There were tax credits to make sure that it was affordable. Let’s continue that, let’s hear what the Republicans have, and let’s come together and find common ground. But let’s not pull the rug out. What’s happening right now, while we’re having those, hopefully, at some point, substantive, thoughtful, and sincere negotiations, let’s not pull out the rug from people right now who are going to be losing health care at the end of this month and are going to be placed in a very, very difficult situation. It’s not fair to the American people, and it’s not what Congress should be doing to folks who rely on this for their families.”

