Warner Calls for Hegseth to Be Fired — Says He Is ‘Disrespectful to the Military’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) called on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to be fired because he was “disrespectful to the military.”

Warner said, “We have had this pattern from Pete Hegseth where I feel like he has treated our uniformed military with disrespect from the outset, when he was casual and not my words, but the inspector general put troops in harm’s way and pilots in harm’s way when he put information about the strikes in Yemen out on an unclassified line, frankly, to members of his own family.”

He added, “I think we’ve seen military leaders, uniformed leaders like the head of the NSA, the head of the Defense Intelligence agency, I believe, fired for political reasons because they didn’t reach the conclusion that this administration wanted. I think he frankly embarrassed the American military by bringing him to Quantico for his lecture. I think I was proud of our military, that they sat there and made clear by their professionalism that they were loyal to the Constitution first. And then we have this incident again, where this guy has a lot of bravado until I believe mistakes were made and he is now trying to run from that responsibility. Whether he excuses the fog of war or whatever terminology it is not. It is, I believe, again, disrespectful to the military service not only of Admiral Bradley, who I’ve got questions about his judgment on this call, but in terms of how he has performed this job and again, why I continue to call for his firing or willing he should be dismissed.”

