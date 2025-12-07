Omar: Trump Has an ‘Unhealthy and Creepy Obsession’ with Me

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump had an “unhealthy and creepy obsession” with her.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “So there are 80,000 people of Somali descent in your state. But the president has been very focused not just on them, but on you. In this extraordinary cabinet meeting, he said, Somalis, quote, come from hell. They complain, and they do nothing but bitch. Take a listen.”

Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, “These are people that do nothing but complain and complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it. Thank you very much.”

Brennan said, “That knocking is vehement agreement from his cabinet members there. I just wonder what the reaction is in your district to have that from the highest office in the land?”

Omar said, “It’s disgusting. It’s completely disgusting. These are Americans that he is calling garbage. And we feel like there is an unhealthy obsession that he has on the Somali community, and an unhealthy and creepy obsession that he has with me. I think it is also really important for us to remember that this kind of hateful rhetoric and this level of dehumanizing can lead to dangerous actions by people who listen to the president.”

