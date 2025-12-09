Beshear: We Used to Think POTUS Couldn’t Do Much on Economy, But Now I Don’t Because Trump’s Bad

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that “we used to say that a president can’t impact the economy that much” but now we know that isn’t true because of the state of the economy now under President Donald Trump.

Beshear said, “[H]e can do this one-year assistance — and my farmers need help — but if that Chinese market goes to Brazil and Argentina permanently, there are going to be a lot of soybean farmers who are going to lose their very farm because of Donald Trump. But look at so many other industries. When his big, ugly bill shuts down 35 rural hospitals in Kentucky — those aren’t my numbers, that’s the Kentucky Hospital Association — each of those is the largest payroll in their county. So when that shuts down, so does the local coffee shop, so does the local restaurant, so does the local bank, so does the local insurance company. What he is doing to our economy is disastrous.”

He continued, “And I’ll tell you, we used to say that a president can’t impact the economy that much. Donald Trump has proven us wrong. He is destroying it right in front of our very eyes.”

