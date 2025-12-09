GOP Sen. Sheehy: China ‘Exceeded Our Military Capabilities’, Issue Is Efficiency, Not Spending Amount

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said China has exceeded the capabilities of America’s military, the U.S. doesn’t have enough defense platforms, America’s defense programs need to become more efficient, and “It’s a Manhattan Project-style moment, and we have to mobilize the entire government towards it.” He also argued that the issue isn’t mainly about the amount of money spent on defense, but it’s an issue of efficiency.

Sheehy said, “They’ve already exceeded our military capabilities, Laura. … We do have great platforms, but we do not have enough of them. And the way our programs are structured is they’re sclerotic, they’re bureaucratic, and process takes precedence over outcome.”

He added, “It’s not about top-line spending. It’s about efficiency. It’s about effects on target and getting the end customer, which is the warfighter, what they need. We’re not doing it. The time for a wake-up call is now, Laura, we’ve got to get to work.”

Sheehy further stated, “It’s a Manhattan Project-style moment, and we have to mobilize the entire government towards it. It doesn’t mean we have to shut everything else down, but we have to cut the red tape.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett