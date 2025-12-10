Gallego: Americans Need to See Second Strike Video, Trump Essentially ‘Murdering People’

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the American people should see the video of the second strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean because President Donald Trump was essentially “murdering people.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “Congressman, I want to ask you about that controversial second strike and the question of whether the Pentagon should release footage of that second strike on the alleged drug boat on September 2nd. Do you think the American people need to see it, and why?”

Gallego said, “I think the American people do need to see it. We used the prestige of the American military, our reputation, to kill these men. Someone ordered these men to be murdered. The American public should see it for themselves to make a determination is this the way that we want to conduct ourselves as a country? Because if this is what we’re doing to men that have surrendered, and let’s give that maybe they were drug dealers, we don’t execute people in the United States for being drug dealers. Why are we destroying and killing these men that are actually giving themselves up after waiting in the water for 45 minutes? Now, imagine what’s going to happen when we potentially invade places like Venezuela if you know this administration continues to try to desensitize the public to the cost of war, to the humanity, in general of what happens during war. So I do think we should see it. I think people need to understand this is what happens when you have illegal wars, when when the government, the U.S. government ordered by, essentially by Donald Trump is murdering people. This is something that I think we are going to be extremely embarrassed about as a country.”

