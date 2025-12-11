Marlow — Newsom’s Basket of Deplorables Moment: CA Gov Trashes Anyone Who Works with Trump, Says ‘He Wants to See Trans Kids’

On Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Gavin Newsom and recent comments he made.

Marlow said, “This is really a basket of deplorables moment. This is really a…Trump voters are garbage moment.”

