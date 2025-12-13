Hochul: Letting ACA Subsidies End ‘Crippling the Healthcare Industry’

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of “Power to the People with Darius Pridgen,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) argued that President Donald Trump is “crippling the healthcare industry” by not extending tax subsidies for Obamacare.

Hochul said, “What Donald Trump has done in Washington, crippling the healthcare industry, by, first of all, people’s healthcare premiums, the ones who got Obamacare support to help cover the cost of premiums, starting in January, they can go up $1,000, 2,000, $3,000 a year for a family that’s already struggling.”

She continued, “If you are on Medicaid, they’re eliminating huge categories of people who rely on Medicaid for themselves and their families. There is a depth of cruelty behind that, which I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime, that people are so callous about other people’s lives. And I was in Congress, and I lost my seat in Congress because I supported the Affordable Care Act…I did what I had to do for the people…who needed this, and they voted against me because they were convinced they didn’t.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett