Mullin: We Think We Can Fund 87% of Gov’t, Have CR or Small Shutdown for Rest

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said that he thinks Republicans can get enough appropriations bills done to fund approximately 87% of the government, and if there was a shutdown on what’s left, “it would be very minimum to what the government would actually resemble as a shutdown. So, the American taxpayers probably wouldn’t even know about it, however, there would be a good opportunity, since we’re only talking about 13% of the government, we could CR the rest of it.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “How many appropriations bills can you get done, what are you expecting, so that you could actually offset the potential for getting [taken] hostage again by a government shutdown by your colleagues on the left?”

Mullin answered, “Well, the good news is, is we had 12 appropriation bills. We already did three coming out of the shutdown. We feel like we can get five more appropriation bills done, maybe when we get back in January. That would fund about 87% of the government. That would leave, that means we’d have nine appropriations — three appropriation bills left, if we were to go into a shutdown on the three, it would be very minimum to what the government would actually resemble as a shutdown. So, the American taxpayers probably wouldn’t even know about it, however, there would be a good opportunity, since we’re only talking about 13% of the government, we could CR the rest of it. But if we can’t get agreement on these five appropriation bills, then, yes, we could find ourselves in the exact same situation because the Democrats want to make this a political issue, and it’s very shameful.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett