‘Too Big to Regulate’: Anti-Trust Expert Warns Conservatives New Corporate Mergers Pose Threat to Speech, Culture, or Markets

On Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Joel Thayer, President of the Digital Progress Institute, talked about mergers
Thayer said, “Conservatives don’t reflexively oppose corporate mergers, generally. … But we believe there are limits, especially when a single entity seeks to consolidate both the cultural and economic power in ways that threaten the marketplace itself. And I strongly believe the proposed Netflix-Warner Brothers merger does exactly that.”
“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.