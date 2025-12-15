Giroir: RFK Jr. Needs to ‘Unconditionally’ Advocate for Measles Vaccine, Lack of Vaccination Causing Deaths, Outbreak

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” former HHS Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir stated that the measles outbreak and deaths this year “are a result of a lack of vaccination.” And “the Trump administration and, specifically, Secretary Kennedy, needs to advocate, unconditionally, for measles vaccines for all whom it’s appropriate.”

Giroir said that the U.S. is currently facing “by far the most serious measles [outbreak] we’ve had in decades.” And “The cases we are seeing and the three deaths we’ve had this year are a result of a lack of vaccination. So, we can talk about other vaccines and other situations, but unless we want to see dozens of children dying next year of measles, it’s very important for parents to talk to their physician and their healthcare provider and get their kids immunized.”

He added that it’s “horrifying and it’s embarrassing, that our country, the technological leader of the world, will lose our designation of measles being eliminated, when this is completely preventable. It’s actually shameful.”

Giroir concluded, “I would say the Trump administration and, specifically, Secretary Kennedy, needs to advocate, unconditionally, for measles vaccines for all whom it’s appropriate. The measles vaccine does not cause death and suffering like measles. It is quite a safe and very effective vaccine.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett