Khanna: ‘We Have to Get Serious’ About Gun Laws in This Country

Monday on Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings With Maria,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the United States needed to “get serious” about passing stricter gun laws.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “And of course, this wasn’t the only tragedy over the weekend. The person of interest in the Brown University shooting was released from custody as officials claimed the investigation now points in a different direction. Congressman. Two people were killed at Brown University. Nine others wounded when a shooting shooting broke out in the Brown University Engineering and Physics building. Congressman, your reaction to that?”

Khanna said, “It’s just disgusting. It’s just been an awful weekend. Obviously, we need to, figure out who the perpetrators were and what the cause was. And address that. And we also have an issue of mass shootings in this country, in, college campuses and high schools. And I believe that we have to get serious on the issue of gun safety in this, in this country.”

He added, “Not every, shooting can be prevented by gun laws. Obviously, the Australian one was not. But having said possible gun laws would prevent the mass amount of mass shootings that we have in the United States compared to other nations.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN