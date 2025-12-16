Mark Kelly: Hegseth Is ‘Unqualified’ for His Job,’ He Can’t Answer Questions

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was “unqualified” for his job because he did not answer questions at a briefing with senators about the U.S. military boat strikes.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You said when you came out of the briefing, you have more questions than answers, as has also been said, sources say you also got into a bit of an argument with Secretary Hegseth. What can you tell us about that, and also the briefing?”

Kelly said, “Well, it seems like he came there with a little bit of a speech for me, which says, again, a lot about him. Even in this closed briefing with a bunch of senators, he’s focused on this thing about me and didn’t even want to get to my questions. I had some very specific questions for him about these boat strikes, and he feels the need to give a speech. I think it again shows how unserious this guy is.”

He added, “At this point, about ten months in, we know who this guy is. He’s unqualified for this job. He can’t even focus on, you know, answering our questions. We get into this brief, and by the way, it’s sort of his briefing and Marco Rubio’s, but they bring four other individuals. So there’s six of them, and they basically filibustered every one of them got to speak for about 5 or 10 minutes. That took up 35 to 40 minutes. We got 20, 20 minutes for questions, and maybe six out of the hundred of us got to ask some questions of them. So, you know, being in the Senate, you know, a little bit about filibustering and trying to slow this down because they don’t want accountability on this.”

