Exclusive — HUD Secretary Turner: 59% of Illegal Alien Families on One or More Welfare Programs

On Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner talked about illegal immigration and the American benefits system.

Turner said, “59% of illegal alien families use one or more welfare programs in our country, costing about $42 billion a year.”

