Dem Rep. Khanna: AG Bondi ‘Has No Credibility’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Attorney General Pam Bondi had “no credibility.”

Khanna said, “Look, the reason Pam Bondi has no credibility is six months ago, she stood up there and said, ‘There’s nothing more to see. There are no more documents. We’ve released everything. And now, six months later, her deputy is going on TV saying, ‘We’re releasing hundreds of thousands of documents. And by the way, there are more documents we will be releasing.’ Well, what changed? Did she lie back then, or what changed? How did they discover all these documents? She needs to answer. If the answer is, well, now Congress has compelled us, and we’ve gotten judges who ordered the release of documents that previously we were protecting because of DOJ policy, well, she needs to explain that. But what’s mind-boggling to me is she’s not taking a press conference. She hasn’t explained anything. And this is just eroding trust.”

He added, “Massie and I have never made this against Trump or against the DOJ,” Khanna added. “We literally have spent hours with the survivors. We just want to see justice. We want to see transparency. I’m less hung up if everything is going to come out today. I just want it all to come out, and I want them to be heard. That’s really what I want to see happen. And it’s disappointing to me that that’s not the goal of everyone in this process.”

