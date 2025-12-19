Schiff: DOJ Is Violating the Law by Withholding Complete Epstein Files

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Department of Justice was violating the law with their partial release of the Epstein Files.

Schiff said, “When I issued that letter, it was concerns that they wouldn’t be forthcoming in what they were going to provide to the American people. And those fears have become all too realized today with this completely unlawful withholding of information from the Justice Department. It is a violation of the law. I think, frankly, the remedies now have to be stronger than what I earlier proposed.”

He added, “I think we ought to bring Pam Bondi before the Senate Judiciary Committee demand answers as to why the department has violated the law. It’s not just that they had 30 days to go through this, to do the production. They’ve had the whole year to do it. They promised to release the files. They haven’t done it. They could have been completely ready for this moment. And they’re not, or they’re just simply willfully withholding the materials. I think the Judiciary Committee should do its real oversight and bring her in and demand answers. I also think we need an inspector general’s investigation of what they’ve done, and to ride shotgun on this to make sure that they’re producing everything they’re required to, we should consider other remedies, including litigation, if necessary, but there needs to be accountability here.”

