Sharpton: Trump Is Self-Destructing — ‘There’s Something Wrong Here’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump was self-destructing because “there’s something wrong here.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “He started the week earning the rebuke of hardcore MAGA members of his own coalition, like Ted Cruz, by lying about the tragic death of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. He ended by showing he’s so small and undeserving that no one would ever create a center like the Kennedy Center for him, so he scratched the name off it and put his there instead.”

Sharpton said, “I think that when you look at the fact, as you said, this has been a terrible week for him politically, what is telling is that most of what he has gone through this week is self-inflicted. It’s not like some external force came and did something to him. He’s done this. He’s renamed the Kennedy Center, which everyone respects and regards because of the Kennedys and their commitment to the arts. He’s the one that went through all of the maturations earlier this week in terms of whether or not and what he said about the death of Rob Reiner and wouldn’t take it back. So there you have to say he’s losing it politically, and maybe even more because it makes no sense, even for a narcissist to self-destruct the way he’s doing. Because he’s doing things that are totally unnecessary, totally against the pale in terms of the average American. The polls reflect that. He’s digging in deeper, and there’s something wrong here.”

