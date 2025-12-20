Bennet: Trump’s ‘Anti-Science’, Thinks Promoting Drilling Is an ‘Emergency’ for Country

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) criticized the Trump administration for viewing promoting drilling “as a national emergency” for the country and stated that this is an example of how the administration is “anti-science.”

Bennet said, “I do think Donald Trump is anti-science. I think his administration has been anti-science from the start.”

He continued, “They have an ideology that is promoting nothing more complicated than Sarah Palin’s energy policy — which, even she, I’m not sure, took seriously — drill, baby drill, but they have embraced, as a national emergency, they call it, for this country.”

