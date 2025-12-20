Dem Rep. Titus on Syria Strikes: Trump Admin. Lights Fires So Nobody ‘Can Keep Up’, ‘We’ve Now Left Healthcare Behind’

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) responded to American strikes in Syria by saying that the Trump administration lights “fires all over the place so nobody can keep up with what’s going on or have any real sense of what the plan is. We’ve now left healthcare behind, we’re leaving Venezuela behind, we’re moving into Syria, we’ve got a new national defense strategy that insults Europe.”

Titus said, “Interestingly enough, we had a briefing from Hegseth and Marco Rubio and a couple of generals just last week, but that was all focused on Venezuela. That was just kind of a mouthful of acronyms and didn’t really tell us anything about that situation. We certainly haven’t heard about this one now in Syria, other than the fact that the president said some bad people are really going to be hurt, and we’re really going to respond in a really tough way. Well, I guess this operation vengeance is that response.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu then asked, “Is this the tail wagging the dog, is that what we’re going to hear over the weekend?”

Titus answered, “Well, it certainly adds to the confusion. And that’s what this administration is all about, you light fires all over the place so nobody can keep up with what’s going on or have any real sense of what the plan is. We’ve now left healthcare behind, we’re leaving Venezuela behind, we’re moving into Syria, we’ve got a new national defense strategy that insults Europe. What is going on? There’s no rhyme or reason to it. It’s not policy, it’s just kind of ad hoc response. And this president, who so wants the Nobel Peace Prize, is lighting fires everywhere. And, if we’re not careful, we’re going to be sending more troops on the ground, whether it’s in Central America…or Central Asia.”

Titus added that she isn’t sure if the Syria strikes rise to the level of something Congress should stop.

