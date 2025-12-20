Miller: We Shouldn’t Be Shocked by Minnesota Fraud Allegations — Somalia’s ‘Primary Occupation’ Is Pirate

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller weighed in on allegations of Somali immigrant social services fraud centered in Minnesota.

Miller noted Somalia’s legacy of piracy and said that we should not be surprised when a population is important whose “primary occupation” is piracy.

“All right, Miller, we’ve got Haitians now on the gravy train, not just eating the dogs and cats anymore,” host Jesse Watters said.

Miller replied, “Well, first of all, regarding the situation in Minnesota, by the way, not just Minnesota — we have Somali refugees that were dumped here by Democrats in Ohio and Massachusetts. Let me just say we should not be shocked. When you import a population whose primary occupation is pirate, that they are going to come here and steal everything we have.”

“Somalia has this giant coastline, and the only industry they have created, after hundreds of years, is piracy, stealing what anyone going through who has actually built something has made,” he continued. “So, yes, the pirates have stolen all of our money, and they have to go home, Jesse. That’s the situation we’re in right now.”

