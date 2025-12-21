Deputy AG Blanche: All Trump Material in Epstein Files Will Be Released

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said all material featuring President Donald Trump in files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be released.

Blanche said, “We are not redacting information around President Trump.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “The White House has said that President Trump is included in the files. Can you guarantee that every mention and every photo of President Trump in the Epstein files will be released?”

Blanche said, “Yes, yes, I’ve said it three, four times now, we’ve said it before, and President Trump has said it repeatedly since before he was elected. And since he was elected, all summer long, he said the same thing, ‘I have nothing to hide.’”

He added, “And so, of course, that’s the case. But, let me just make sure everybody understands something, to the extent that he is, quote, ‘in the Epstein files,’ it’s not because he had anything to do with the horrific crimes, full stop. But yes, if President Trump is mentioned, if there’s photographs that we have of President Trump or anybody else, they, of course, will be released, with the exception of any victims or survivors that we’ve identified.”

