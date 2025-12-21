Homan: There Will Be More Bloodshed if ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Against ICE Continues

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump border czar Tom Homan warned about more violence committed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers if political figures insisted on “hateful rhetoric.”

Homan noted the sharp increase in threats and assaults, and said there could be more.

“[D]emocrats still fight President Trump and they try to stop his agenda,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “What about all these attacks on ICE? What is the status of that right now? Because I know that Democrats do not want to follow the law when it comes to border protection.”

Homan replied, “Again, the threats against ICE are up over 8,000%. Actual assaults are up like 1,300%. Again, never seen anything like this in my life. But the good thing is, Department of Justice under Pam Bondi is prosecuting at record numbers for violations 18-USC-111, which is impeding, interference, putting hands on an ICE officer. So I looked at the numbers the other day. I have never seen so many prosecutions in my life.”

“So we’re sending a strong message,” he continued. “There is — it’s zero consequence. You put a hand on an ICE officer, if you interfere with an ICE officer, you will get a set of handcuffs and you’re going to go to jail and you’re going to be federally prosecuted. So I wish they would just stop. I did a speech from the border the other day. I wish the rhetoric, the hateful rhetoric from congressmen, mayors and governors would stop, because I said it back to March. There’s going to be bloodshed. Unfortunately, there has been bloodshed. I don’t want more bloodshed. But unless they stop doing what they’re doing, there will be more. And I worry about that every day.”

