Actor Brad Garrett: ‘We Have a Malignant Narcissist’ in the White House

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” actor Brad Garrett, known for his role as Robert Barone on the CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” called President Donald Trump a “malignant narcissist.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “Joining us now is actor Brad Garrett. You might recognize him as Ray Romano’s brother, Robert Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. Sir, thank you so much for being with us. Just wondering what you made of the testimony from Brendan Carr and his leadership at the FCC?”

Garrett said, “I’m not sure what’s going on. I’m just hoping we’re not back to black and white movies only. But, I’ll tell you what I think this is all about the hearings with the FCC, we have a malignant narcissist sitting in the White House. And if people don’t do his bidding all through the government, you know, it’s going to be hell to pay. I love how Jimmy Kimmel is doubling down in his monologues and, Stephen Colbert are still doing what they do best, Jon Stewart. This is an important time, for all artists to, stand up. And we’re used to doing things hard because it’s a difficult industry. So, I’m excited to, to that that Jimmy’s going strong and that ABC extended his contract.”

