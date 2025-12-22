MS NOW’s McCaskill Predicts Both Republicans, Democrats Will Vote to Hold Bondi in Contempt

MS NOW contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “The Weeknight” that “both Republicans and Democrats” will vote to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in inherent contempt.

McCaskill said, “You know, we have a vote of Congress. I think there was one member of the House that voted against this law and maybe one senator. I don’t remember how many senators. So Congress has spoken with one voice here. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. This is about a decision that it all comes out. Under the law they were supposed to release all of it, they released less than 5% of the files. they say they have. Less than 5%.”

She added, “Now, by the way, they were able to marshal enough FBI agents to scour all these files for Trump’s name back earlier this year. And obviously Trump didn’t want them released once he was told by Pam Bondi your names all through them. So I think you’re going to see both Republicans and Democrats move towards inherent contempt, which means it doesn’t have to go to a court. It just takes a vote of the House, and then they can start fining Pam Bondi an amount every day until she follows the law.”

