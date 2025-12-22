Swalwell: Congress Should Defund DOJ over Partial Epstein List Release

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Congress should defund the Department of Justice over their partial release of the Epstein files.

Guest host Phil Mattingly said, “Republican Thomas Massie said the Justice Department is, quote, ‘flouting the spirit and the letter of the law.’ He and Democrat, your colleague Ro Khanna, the two congressmen really behind the bill here that President Trump signed into law, near-unanimous vote in the House, said this yesterday about holding the Justice Department accountable. Take a listen.”

On CBS, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said, “The quickest way and I think most expeditious way to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi.”

On CBS, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, “We’re building a bipartisan coalition, and it would find Pam Bondi for every day that she’s not releasing these documents.”

Mattingly asked, “How feasible is that?”

Swalwell said, “Well, it’s feasible and everything should be on the table, including, you know, defunding some of the department’s efforts that they’re using right now to weaponize government. They have the power of the purse, and we have a mandate in Congress. Phil, as you said, nearly every member 434 out of, I’m sorry, 534 out of 535, essentially between the House and the Senate, voted to have these files released. Now, stepping back, it appears that they’re doing this to protect Donald Trump. ”

