Crockett: Admin. Says Numbers Are Lower, Don’t Know if I Believe That

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) responded to a question on if the Trump administration has brought border encounters down by saying she’ll acknowledge “what is being reported is that border encounters are lower. I will also say that we know that this administration has not been the most honest when it comes to reporting numbers,” and “he has invoked a very inhumane way of carrying out immigration.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez asked, “[A] lot of voters, a lot of Americans who voted for President Trump, think that he has done a strong job at the border. In fact, border encounter numbers are down, and the President is touting that as a success. You obviously have issues with the way he’s going about it, but has the President been successful — can you acknowledge that — on bringing border encounters down?”

Crockett answered, “I will acknowledge that what is being reported is that border encounters are lower. I will also say that we know that this administration has not been the most honest when it comes to reporting numbers, as we know that there is now reporting that they have not been honest about the jobs numbers. What I can tell you is that he has invoked a very inhumane way of carrying out immigration. What I also can tell you is that he has not worked through the Congress, and that’s what we need is comprehensive immigration reform. What I also can tell you is that we have a historic number of people that have died in ICE custody since he’s been in. What I also can tell you is that we have a historic number of American citizens that have been rounded up, and what I can also tell you is that this Supreme Court, unfortunately, has basically given him carte blanche to go after people because of an accent or because of what they look like, and that is wrong.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett