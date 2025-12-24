Markwayne Mullin: Narco-Terrorist Boat Strikes Only Opposed by ‘Deranged’ Democrats

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) spoke approvingly of the Trump administration’s effort to combat alleged narco terrorist drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea.

He called it a winning strategy and questioned Democrat opposition.

“Every Democrat, Senator Mullin, that ran against him for president the very next year, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker — they all voted for it because they know that every state, every congressional district in this country is affected by the drug war,” fill-in host Kellyanne Conway said. “Please explain to us how in the world you’ve got Democratic colleagues siding with the narco terrorists and against President Trump’s muscular attempts to bring to heel these narco terrorists who are funding the drug war and flooding poison into our communities and our kids’ veins.”

Mullin replied, “Well, Kellyanne, you can’t explain crazy because we all know the numbers. In 2024, we lost more Americans to drug overdoses than we did at U.S. personnel in the entire Vietnam War. That’s insane. The only people that doesn’t think this is a good idea to send these narco terrorists to the bottom of the ocean and to for them to, you know, to rot in whatever their eternity is going to be is these Democrats that are in Washington, D.C. that are so deranged hatred towards President Trump. We all know that this is a winning strategy. We’re going to be proactive. Why wait until it comes to our streets? Why allow it to poison our family? Why allow it to poison our towns and our states?”

“Yes, let’s go attack them and sink them in the waters that they’re using to transport this poison into our states,” he continued. “And by the way, this war power or this authority that the president is using is the same power that the other presidents, including Barack Obama that used it 500 times and killed 3,700 individuals, including U.S. citizens. And this is the same authority that President Trump is using, right? This has been going on for almost 25 years now. And so, for the fact that they said that he doesn’t have the authority, that’s not correct. We have terrorist organizations that are drug cartels that are bringing this poison into our state, into our states and to our country. The difference is the hemisphere that they’re operating underneath. Why would any person in their right mind think that it’s wrong that we are being proactive, attacking these drug cartels and keeping this poison from flooding our states? It just doesn’t make sense to me — why I said I can’t explain crazy.”

