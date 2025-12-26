GOP Rep. Sessions: Trump Message on Christian Persecution ‘Quite Clear’

In a post on his Truth Social social media platform on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he launched a “powerful and deadly strike” on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

According to his post, those terrorists had been “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”

During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) argued that Trump’s message on Christian persecution was “quite clear,” adding that where it was warranted, the United States could take action.

“We know Christmas did come early for some Christians in Nigeria, with President Trump making news with those strikes on ISIS on Christmas night,” Newsmax TV host TW Shannon said. “What do you make of this move? And what message does this send to those terrorizing Christians across the globe?”

Sessions replied, “Well, I think the message is quite clear, and that is this president, as we have heard on this network, is going to begin a process to make sure that where there are Christians that are being killed, in particular, because just of their religion, that the president will take a look at that, and where it warrants United States having action, he will take that action.”

