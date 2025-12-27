Fmr. Trump Africa Envoy: Working with Nigerian Gov’t Is Risk, Parts ‘Are Suspect’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Atlantic Council Distinguished Fellow J. Peter Pham, who served as United States Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, said that there are issues with coordinating strikes with Nigeria’s government because “certain parts of the Nigerian government are suspect.” And also stated that some politicians in the country have “political alliances with extremists.”

Pham said, “[W]hat concerns me is the fact that all the reporting I’ve seen on this has emphasized — including Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar’s statements — this was coordinated with the Nigerian government. And I agree with my friend Nina Shea, part of the problem here is actually, not all parts of the Nigerian government, but certain parts of the Nigerian government are suspect.”

He added that Nigeria’s government sometimes lacks resources, but also has a lack of political will, and “certain politicians in Nigeria have their own agendas and their own political alliances with extremists. And you sort of get a mixture of all of that. It’s a very complex situation that doesn’t give — lend itself to easy solutions.”

Pham also stated that calling out Nigeria’s government “forced the Nigerian government to take stock of what it is and is not doing. So, that, in itself, is effective.”

