MS NOW’s Wallace: Trump’s ‘Fear Grip’ Loosening, People Are Willing Criticize Him 

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace claimed President Donald Trump’s “fear grip seems to have loosened,” allowing people to criticize him.

New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater said, “The deeper they go into a lame duck administration, the people start to look for the exits, they start to look for what’s next, and they’ll start to grow tired of Trump’s whole bit.”

Wallace said, “Someday someone will have to explain to me how machismo exists alongside a guy who appears to tape his hair on, but we’ll save that for another segment. What is it in your mind that is significant about people publicly breaking with Trump? I mean, we spent a lot of the last year talking about how afraid Jeff Bezos is, you know, richest person in the world after Elon Musk, who Susie Wiles says did drugs and slept in a sleeping bag during the day in the White House. I mean, the fear grip seems to have loosened. And I’m not saying they don’t still incite risk of violence and swatting and doxing and all sorts of other heinous things that they do to their public critics, they do. But there does seem to be a notable shift in what people are willing to say out loud about Donald Trump.”

