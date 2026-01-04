Van Hollen: Trump Administration ‘Lying,’ Venezuela Strikes Not About Drugs

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that the Trump administration had lied about the military actions in Venezuela being about “stopping drugs from coming to the United States.”

Van Hollen said, “Obviously in 2026 if Democrats regain control of either House. We will have the gavel. But in the meantime, we need to go directly to the American people and just make it very clear that in this case, it’s my view that the Trump administration has been lying to the American people. This has never been about stopping drugs from coming to the United States. We all support stopping drugs. This from the beginning has been about getting rid of Maduro, grabbing Venezuela’s oil for American oil companies and Trump’s billionaire buddies. That’s what this is about. That’s why Donald Trump spent so much time yesterday talking about oil.”

He added, “I mean, Donald Trump, you know, claimed that he’d been against the war in Iraq from the beginning. That wasn’t true. But what we do know is, he said, well, having gone into Iraq, we should have gotten there. Well, this is what drives Donald Trump and our servicemen and women perform magnificently. But I think it’s outrageous that the United States puts American lives at risk so big American oil companies and his billionaire buddies can profit. ”

