Graham: Maduro Capture ‘America at Our Best’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed his support for the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The South Carolina Republican called it “America at our best.”

“You were with the President yesterday and today,” FNC host Trey Gowdy said. “What happened in Venezuela, to me, has ramifications far beyond that single country.”

Graham replied, “Well, number one, from an American point of view, what happened in Venezuela takes the bad taste of Afghanistan out of our mouths. We left Afghanistan in shame. We withdrew all of our forces. The terrorists took over. It was a low moment to see America flying out with people hanging on the wings and the wheels. It looked like Vietnam all over again. What did we see a couple of days ago? America at our best. Our men and women in the military doing the unbelievable, as if it was routine. A commander-in-chief that doesn’t overthink the fact that Maduro and Venezuela are bad. They’re hurting America.”

“He gave him every chance to leave,” he continued. “He could be in Turkey now, Maduro, but he’s in jail because he miscalculated Trump. What happened was there is one less country on the planet pretty soon, not quite yet, that will be a safe haven where narcoterrorist drug cartels that will be aligned with Hezbollah. Better days are ahead in Venezuela. Hats off to the brave men and women of the military who did an amazing military operation. You heard it, Trey. You were with him today. It’s a story of legend.”

“But the commander-in-chief does matter,” Graham added. “With Donald Trump, you have a bold visionary who doesn’t look for conflict, but will not be trifled with. So here’s the message for the world. If you’re hurting America, you do so at your own peril.”

