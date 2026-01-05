Hostin: Trump Implementing ‘Imperialism’ in Venezuela, It’s ‘Almost Piracy’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump was implementing “imperialism” in Venezuela, starting with capturing and prosecuting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “What scared me is it seems like there’s this rallying behind the vice president, Rodriguez, who, as far as I’m concerned, is as bad as Maduro. Having her in power would be a continuation of the same regime. So the U.S., again, diplomacy now, let the Venezuelan people vote for a free, safe and fair Venezuela, have democratic elections and move on.”

Hostin said, “I ask this though, because the thing that’s interesting to me is Venezuela. I don’t think a lot of people know owns 20% of the world’s oil more than Saudi Arabia. Trump for months — we’ve been saying at this table, this is about the oil — but for months Trump was saying, this is about narco terrorism, this is about drugs being brought to this country. When you look at the indictment, it’s about drugs being brought to this country. Isn’t anyone concerned about the fact that what we’re doing is almost piracy. It’s like imperialism. We’re going to another country and we’re taking their natural resources for ourselves.”

