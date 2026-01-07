Flanagan: Trump’s First Vote Was Laken Riley Act and ICE Is Killing People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Minnesota Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) said that “The very first vote out of the gate, out of the second Trump administration, was for the Laken Riley Act, which strips immigrants of due process, which my opponent, Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), voted for” and ICE is “taking American citizens, detaining them, throwing people into the backs of vans, arresting innocent bystanders, and now someone has been killed. ICE is hurting our people.”

Flanagan said, “I think it’s really interesting — and I say that in the most Minnesotan way possible — that, somehow, people expected something different from this second Trump administration. The very first vote out of the gate, out of the second Trump administration, was for the Laken Riley Act, which strips immigrants of due process, which my opponent, Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), voted for and also voted to praise ICE this June, when ICE was in Los Angeles, terrorizing that community.”

She continued, “This is what we’ve seen. This is — these are folks who are taking American citizens, detaining them, throwing people into the backs of vans, arresting innocent bystanders, and now someone has been killed. ICE is hurting our people. It’s hurting our community. And the lies that are being told by Donald Trump and Kristi Noem are unacceptable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett