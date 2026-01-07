House Dem Caucus Chair: Shutdown Helped Us, ‘People Know That Healthcare Is on the Ballot’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) claimed that he and his fellow Democrats don’t want another government shutdown and Democrats “didn’t want the longest shutdown in American history. Donald Trump wanted that.” He also said that “Republicans have paid a price for it. The American people know that healthcare is on the ballot this November. They know that Republicans stood by and actively helped eliminate millions of people from healthcare across this country.”

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “[A]re you willing to enter into another possible shutdown to get what you’re looking for out of these negotiations?”

Aguilar answered, “Look, my answer is always that we want bipartisan solutions and we want to fund government. We didn’t want the longest shutdown in American history. Donald Trump wanted that. Clearly, Republicans have paid a price for it. The American people know that healthcare is on the ballot this November. They know that Republicans stood by and actively helped eliminate millions of people from healthcare across this country. So, those are just the facts. But I don’t want another shutdown, and none of my colleagues do.”

