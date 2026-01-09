‘After It Burns’ Singer/Songwriter: Newson, Bass Could Have Stopped L.A. Fires

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart COO Jon Kahn talked about the fires in California.

Kahn said, “I think that the policies that led up to it, I think they were protecting some interesting plant. I don’t know what it is. … The fire started January 1 from an alleged arsonist and people were called to put it out and they didn’t put it out properly. And with this giant wind event coming, they didn’t have any fire engines in place to have spotters in case it flared up.”

