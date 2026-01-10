Dem Rep. McClellan: GOPers Voting for ACA Subsidies ‘Too Little, Too Late’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) stated that some Republicans voting to extend ACA subsidies is “a little too little, too late since the tax credits had already expired.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “Congresswoman, you, of course, voted yes on that legislation yesterday. It was the result of Democrats pushing something called a discharge petition. Eventually, four Republicans lent the signatures to that petition, getting it to the House floor, rebuking leadership then. And then 17 of them, total, voting with Democrats now. What do you think this says about where Republicans are on this issue? You have conversations on the floor.”

McClellan answered, “I think it shows that they’re starting to listen to their constituents. And it’s about time. It’s a little too little, too late since the tax credits had already expired. … And I think Republicans are starting to see they’ve got to take action to solve this healthcare crisis that they created.”

