Dem Sen. Smith on Gov’t Shutdown Over ICE: Can’t ‘Provide More Funding to an Agency That Is Completely Out of Control’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) responded to a question over whether she would support shutting down the government over ICE funding by stating that “I can’t see any way that I could provide more funding to an agency that is completely out of control.” But she wants to see bipartisan standards for the agency.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Would you be willing to shut the government down when it comes to ICE funding, like some of your Democratic colleagues have suggested?”

Smith answered, “Well, listen, what I have said is that I can’t see any way that I could provide more funding to an agency that is completely out of control. I’d like to see Democrats and Republicans come together and say, let’s establish at least some standards here that ICE agents would need to not wear masks, that they need to have basic training. I think that this is the role and the responsibility of Congress to exercise some oversight and some discipline over what is happening here. So, I am looking to people on both sides of the aisle to try to bring some sanity to what’s happening in my home state.”

