Frey: I’m ‘More Concerned’ ICE Agent Might Be Killed Due to Increase in Agents, ‘Conduct That We’re Seeing on the Streets’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Minneapolis Jacob Frey said he is “more and more concerned, each and every day” that a civilian, a cop, or an ICE agent might be “seriously injured or killed” “because of the conduct that we’re seeing on the streets and because of this massive increase in ICE agents that we’re seeing on the street.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “The Trump administration has announced that they’re surging more federal agents to Minneapolis. In terms of the ongoing protests, how worried are you that things are going to escalate, and is there anything that you want to say to the people of Minnesota to make sure that nothing does escalate any further than it needs to?”

Frey responded, “Of course I’m deeply concerned. For over a month now, the chief and I have been saying, both privately and publicly, that we had grave concerns about somebody, either a civilian resident, police officer, or an ICE agent getting seriously injured or killed. And, tragically, it happened. My concerns haven’t decreased. In fact, I’m more and more concerned, each and every day, because of the conduct that we’re seeing on the streets and because of this massive increase in ICE agents that we’re seeing on the street. According to the Trump administration, this is the biggest immigration enforcement action in our country’s history.”

Frey added that people are protesting peacefully and “doing right by their communities, by and large.”

