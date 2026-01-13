Homan: We’re in Minnesota Because It’s a Sanctuary State

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House border czar Tom Homan explained why the Trump administration was putting an emphasis on immigration enforcement in Minnesota, and more specifically, in Minneapolis.

According to Homan, Minnesota’s status as a sanctuary state and Minneapolis’ status as a sanctuary city were the reasons.

“The invasion occurred over the last four years, and millions of illegal aliens were illegally released into the United States without proper vetting,” Homan said. “That’s why we’re there, Bill. We’re in Minnesota because, number one, they’re a sanctuary state, sanctuary city. They’re knowingly releasing public safety threats, illegal aliens, to the streets every day. We’re there because the Biden administration let in millions of illegal aliens, criminal aliens into the nation.”

“We’re there because we want to arrest these public safety threats that they’re releasing to the street. If these governors and mayors would simply let us in their jail, comply with our retainers, we could arrest that criminal public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail. But they rather release them in a public, which is unsafe for the public, unsafe for the alien, and certainly unsafe for our agents.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor