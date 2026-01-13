Minneapolis Mayor Frey: Feds Investigating Good’s Wife Is ‘Monstrous’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the Trump administration’s focus of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good on her wife was “monstrous.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “The Justice Department does not believe there is evidence to back a criminal investigation into the actions of the ICE agents, who last week fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Deputy Attorney General Todd Bland said in a statement, quote, there is currently no basis for a criminal civil investigation, unquote. It’s a sign that investigators are not examining the evidence or the conduct of the ICE officer. And along those lines. At least six federal prosecutors in Minneapolis have resigned today. The New York Times says the resignations followed pressure from the Trump administration to focus the probe on what happened last week on the widow of Miss Good.”

Frey said, “To be clear, the people that are now calling for an investigation of the wife of Rene, that’s monstrous. That is gross.”

He added, “Clearly, there should be an investigation into the killing. The ICE agent that ultimately shot and killed Renee Good should be investigated. And we should have a full and fair gathering of the evidence. But to suddenly divert an investigation and to divert attention over to the wife of the victim, I mean, come on. This is un-American.”

