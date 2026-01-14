Master of Persuasion: How Scott Adams Taught America that Feelings Don’t Care About Your Facts

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and California Post Opinion Editor Joel Pollak discussed Scott Adams

Pollak said that Adams had said, “Feelings don’t care about your facts.”

Marlow said, “I did not know that Scott said that, and I’ve said the same thing, I’ve always thought that that quote…we want that to be true, that facts don’t care about your feelings. But in reality, what we’ve been witnessing in American life over the last decade in particular is that the feelings are what drives people.”

