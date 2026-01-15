Alex Wagner: Trump Has a ‘Distinctly Racist End Goal’ in Minnesota

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” political commentator Alex Wagner said President Donald Trump was sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into Minnesota with a “distinctly racist end goal.”

Wagner said, “First of all, his choice of Minnesota is I think we should unpack it a little bit. He’s always been obsessed. There is distinctly racist end goal here, right? Like he’s obsessed with the Somali community in Minnesota. He’s obsessed with Ilhan Omar. And I think in part because Minnesota is thought of as a largely white state, and you have an influx of a bunch of brown people, which is the story of immigration tension all over this country, demographic change.”

She continued, “He is seizing upon a story about fraud perpetrated perhaps in some part by the Somali community. And he’s using that as an excuse to go full bore and create a war zone in residential neighborhoods. And these, you know, this is a complete confection on the part of the Trump administration. There’s there’s an open question about what the fraud really entailed. There’s no need to be patrolling these residential neighborhoods.”

Wagner added, “I talked to the the police chief from the Los Angeles Police Department who was there for years. And he was like, that’s just not those tactics are not what you employ. They’re using banned chokehold on 16 year old American citizen in other parts of the country. The Minneapolis and Saint Paul public Schools are offering virtual learning until mid-February because people are terrified to send their children to school. This is so hugely disruptive and I do think that’s the point.”

