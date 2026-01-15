Dem PA Sheriff: ICE Shouldn’t Make Collateral Arrests

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Bucks County, PA Sheriff Danny Ceisler (D) talked about his decision to end the county’s 287(g) partnership to collaborate with ICE and stated that he doesn’t think ICE should be making collateral arrests when it apprehends people with criminal records.

Ceisler said that “I want to be very clear, we’ve maintained a relationship with ICE when it comes to people who are actually in our county jail.”

He added that some individuals apprehended in the county who, per his understanding, didn’t have criminal records were “collateral arrests where you can make other arrests as part of the initial one,” and host Leland Vittert then asked, “Okay, so you’re saying that ICE shouldn’t do that?”

Ceisler answered, “Correct. Look, most of the people who are here in the country illegally are — they’re following the rules, aside from how they entered the country or their current immigration status, they are following the rules.”

