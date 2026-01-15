Dem Rep. Julie Johnson: We’re ‘Moving the Needle’ on Healthcare, Were ‘Relentless’ on Shutdown

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) said that “Democrats are moving the needle” and got a change on healthcare, stating that “the government was shut down because Republicans refused to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. Democrats were relentless. We communicated to our constituents.” And now there has been a bill passed out of the House to pass Obamacare subsidies.

Johnson said, “I think we did incite some change on the healthcare.”

She continued, “If you look at it, the government was shut down because Republicans refused to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. Democrats were relentless. We communicated to our constituents. The American people responded, raised — really expressed their frustration with Republicans in Congress for not addressing the healthcare affordability crisis. We had a discharge petition, and we passed it out of the House, a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act [credits]. So, I think Democrats are moving the needle, and we’re getting stuff done.”

