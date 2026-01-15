McCabe: ‘We Can’t Trust What the Government Is Saying’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” disgraced former acting FBI director and senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe claimed we couldn’t trust what the Trump administration was saying about the civil unrest in Minneapolis.

Host Pamela Brown said, “Just really quickly to follow up, I mean, you had the situation with the shooting overnight, and DHS says that a Venezuelan national tried to flee and attacked the ICE officer trying to arrest him. I mean, in that situation, do you think the shooting was justified? In that case, he was shot in the leg, that Venezuelan national.”

McCabe said, “Well, it’s very hard to say, Pamela, because we know almost nothing about this. And the reason is that the government’s response, their comments in the media following the Renee Good shooting one week ago, have proven to us all that we cannot take their statements for granted. We cannot accept what the government is telling us whole cloth.”

He added, “They have no credibility in terms of the way that they are talking about and characterizing the people involved in these events. They absolutely mischaracterized, deliberately mischaracterized Ms. Good and her partner as terrorists. They are not terrorists. They didn’t commit any act of terrorism. They haven’t been alleged to have committed a crime with an indictment or anything like that. So we know that we can’t trust what the government is saying about what’s happening on the ground. So now you think about what happened last night, and we essentially know nothing at this point, so it’s really hard to evaluate that.”

