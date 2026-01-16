GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump Invading Greenland Would End His Presidency

On Friday, on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that if President Donald Trump invaded Greenland, it would end his presidency.

Bacon said, “Maybe the Supreme Court will rule this week, or this coming week, that tariffs are unconstitutional. I personally believe they should originate from the House. It’s the Congress’ or the legislature’s, responsibility in Article 1 to raise revenues and determine tariffs, not the president. So just on tariffs alone, I disagree with this statement. But to threaten countries who oppose his strange talk on Greenland is also absurd.”

Bacon added, “And I think a lot of the stuff about invading Greenland—he says, I believe, it’s really being done for negotiating effect. But he says that almost every day, so I feel like people like me and others, we’ve got to speak up and say it’s wrong. You don’t threaten a NATO ally. They’ve been a great ally. We’ve had bases there since World War II. Denmark has fought with us and by our side in Iraq and Afghanistan. So I feel it’s incumbent on folks like me to say these threats and bullying of an ally are wrong. And just out of the weird chance that he’s serious about invading Greenland, I want to let him know that it would probably be the end of his presidency. Most Republicans know this is immoral and wrong, and we’re going to stand up against it.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “So what would happen if he decided to use military force to take over Greenland?”

Bacon said, “I think one way or the other, whether it’s even Republican control, or if it’s Democrat control after November, I think it would lead to impeachment. I think invading an ally, to me, is a high crime and misdemeanor. And we have a treaty; we have the NATO agreement, and it would be basically severing this whole agreement and invading a democratic ally of democracy. It’s immoral, it is wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN