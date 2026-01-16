MS NOW’s Tur: ‘Maybe Some’ in Minneapolis ‘Were’ Out of Control, Trump Wants to Provoke and Make It Look Bad

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” host Katy Tur said that the Trump administration wants to provoke people in Minnesota, and she wonders if the events on Wednesday night are what the administration wants, “to make it look like it’s a war zone, to make it look like protesters are out of control. And, in this case, maybe some of them certainly were.”

Minnesota State Senate President Sen. Bobby Champion (D) stated, “I believe, and others believe that the Trump administration is attempting to provoke us into doing something that we would not be proud of.”

Tur responded, “Yeah. So, I think that’s correct. I also wonder if the images and what happened last night [are] exactly what the administration wants, to make it look like it’s a war zone, to make it look like protesters are out of control. And, in this case, maybe some of them certainly were.”

Later, she stated that it’s “going to be the hardest thing in the world” to get people to be peaceful.

